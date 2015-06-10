FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall for seventh session, tech shares slip
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

European shares fall for seventh session, tech shares slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - European shares dropped for a seventh straight session on Wednesday to trade near a 3-1/2-month low, with French IT services company Capgemini falling sharply after saying it raised 505.8 million euros ($573 million) in a capital increase.

Capgemini shares fell 2 percent, putting pressure on European technology stocks, which were down 1.2 percent and were the biggest sectoral decliners in Europe.

Shares in Weir Group also dropped 2.8 percent after the Scottish industrial engineering company said the second quarter was proving to be very challenging for its oil & gas division.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell for a seventh straight session and was down 0.4 percent at 1,516.85 points by 0714 GMT. The index ended 0.4 percent lower in the previous session after falling to 1,507.72, its lowest level since mid-February.

$1 = 0.8827 euros Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
