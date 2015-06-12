FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares turn lower, Greece comments weigh
#Market News
June 12, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

European shares turn lower, Greece comments weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - European shares turned lower in thin volumes on Friday, with traders citing continued concerns over Greece as U.S. futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.7 percent at 1,547.89 points by 1142 GMT, although volumes were thin at just 30 percent of their 90-day average.

The index turned lower after Greece said it would not cross its “red lines” as it looked to intensify political negotiations for an agreement, saying a decision by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to leave negotiations on Thursday was designed to put pressure on Athens.

Shares had stabilised after officials from Germany and the EU played down the IMF’s actions, saying that the IMFs involvement would be key for any deal.

Greece’s top share index was down 4.4 percent, hitting an intraday low after the Greek government official’s comments.

U.S. stock futures were down 0.4 percent as optimism regarding a resolution of the Greek debt crisis faded. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
