European shares and bank stocks fall as Greek worries linger
June 15, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

European shares and bank stocks fall as Greek worries linger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Monday, impacted by a lack of concrete progress on Greece’s debt problems, with major banking shares among the worst performers.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1 percent to 1,529.27 points in early session trading.

Germany’s DAX retreated 1.5 percent to 11,033.92 points, leaving the DAX some 11 percent below a record high set in April, while France’s CAC declined by 1.1 percent.

Italy’s FTSE MIB equity index also fell 1.3 percent, with banking group Intesa Sanpaolo dropping 2 percent as worries over Greece’s debt situation pushed down Italian bond futures.

Talks on ending a deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro.

“There’s been no progress on Greece, so I expect European stock markets will undergo further selling pressure in the near-term,” said Berkeley Futures’ associate director Richard Griffiths. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

