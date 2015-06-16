FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend fall as jitters over Greece build
June 16, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

European shares extend fall as jitters over Greece build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - European stocks fell for a third straight day on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly worried about a lack of progress in negotiations between Greece and its creditors.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.4 percent at 1,513.58 points. The index was within 0.3 percent of a 3-1/2 month low hit in the previous week, having fallen 1.6 percent on Monday, its biggest loss since late May.

Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday after talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit faltered, prompting Germany’s EU commissioner to say the time had come to prepare for a “state of emergency”. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

