June 16, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

European shares recover from day's lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - European shares recovered to trade flat in choppy trading on Tuesday, with analysts and traders saying the Greece-led sell-off had created some buying opportunities for investors.

The weaker euro, which was down 0.6 percent against the U.S. dollar, was also cited as a positive for exporters.

“Markets are still generally down today but we’ve seen a bounce just now with the euro’s move against the dollar,” said David Papier, head of sales trading at ETX Capital.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1223 GMT, after hitting its lowest level earlier in the day. The European volatility index rose to hit its highest level since Jan. 19.

Greek shares, however, were down 4.8 percent on concerns about the outcome of its negotiations with lenders. (Reporting by Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
