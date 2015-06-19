European shares advance, Greek concerns linger

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Friday, buoyed by gains overnight in Wall Street and at steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, although persistent concerns over Greece kept a lid on the overall progress.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent to 1,530.97 points. Germany’s DAX progressed by 0.7 percent while France’s CAC rose 0.5 percent.

Thyssenkrupp climbed 1.5 percent after Citigroup upgraded its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

Denmark’s benchmark equity index gained 0.8 percent after Danish voters ousted Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt in an election on Thursday and handed power to an opposition centre-right alliance including huge gains for a eurosceptic, anti-immigrant party.

Nevertheless, the deadlock in talks between Greece and its creditors remained of concern to some investors.

Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures, said the uncertainty over Greece meant he would not look to hold “long” positions - namely those betting on future gains - on the stock market going into the weekend.

“We’re really only up on the back of the strength in the U.S., but I’d still be inclined to sell the rallies because of the Greek situation. It would be a brave man who goes in ‘long’ into the weekend,” said Griffiths. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)