European shares advance, Greek stocks hover near 3-year lows

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - European shares gained ground on Friday, boosted by a rise in French telecom stocks and at steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, although concern over Greece kept a lid on the progress.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1.1 percent, as did the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index . Germany’s DAX advanced 1 percent while France’s CAC climbed 1.1 percent.

French telecoms group Numericable rose 4.1 percent, lifted by an upbeat note from broker Kepler, while Orange also progressed 1.8 percent after France announced a mobile spectrum sale.

Thyssenkrupp advanced 3.6 percent after Citigroup upgraded its rating on the stock to “buy” from “neutral”.

European indexes also rode on the coat-tails of a strong performance on Wall Street on Thursday, where the Nasdaq Composite surpassed its last standing milestone from the dotcom era when it set a record intraday high.

Nevertheless, some traders remained cautious because of the the deadlock between Greece and its creditors.

Euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday to try to avert a Greek default after bank withdrawals accelerated and government revenue slumped as the Greek debt talks drag on.

Athens’ benchmark ATG index slipped 0.3 percent to hover near three-year lows reached earlier in the week, with the ATG down 17 percent so far in 2015, underperforming a 13 percent rise on the FTSEurofirst.

Richard Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures, said the uncertainty over Greece meant he would avoid betting on short-term future gains.

“We’re really only up on the back of the strength in the U.S., but I’d still be inclined to sell the rallies because of the Greek situation. It would be a brave man who goes in ‘long’ into the weekend,” said Griffiths.

DANISH STOCKS RISE

Denmark’s benchmark equity index rose 1.2 percent after Danish voters ousted Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt in an election on Thursday and handed power to an opposition centre-right alliance including a eurosceptic, anti-immigrant party which made huge gains.

Denmark, along with many other countries, has launched economic stimulus measures such as interest rate cuts in order to boost trade and business.

Similar measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) have also cushioned the blows to European financial markets from the problems with Greece, enabling some investors to maintain a positive attitude in spite of the worries over Athens.

“There is always opportunity in crisis. You may have to weather a little short-term pain should the worst case ensue, but ultimately you will be rewarded,” said Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global.

