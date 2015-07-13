FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

European shares surge after agreement on Greece debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - European shares surged in early trading on Monday after European Council President Donald Tusk said euro zone leaders reached a unanimous agreement following all-night talks in Brussels to move forward with a bailout loan for Greece.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.3 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1 percent by 0706 GMT.

Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6 to 1.4 percent.

The euro zone’s banking index also advanced 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
