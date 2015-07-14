FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 14, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares set to snap four day rally as Greek deal bounce fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - European stocks edged lower on Tuesday after a strong four day rally, with investors unsure whether Greece would be able to get the support of its parliament behind a bailout deal designed to avert bankruptcy.

Just hours after signing up to an austerity package in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euro bailout, doubts were already emerging about whether Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would be able to hold his government together.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.1 percent at 1,570.77 by 0708 GMT, having risen 1.9 percent in the previous session as markets welcomed the initial deal.

The euro zone’s Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.2 percent after hitting a two-week high on Monday. It has gained about 9 percent since last Tuesday’s close.

Top faller on the FTSEurofirst 300 was RWE , after the German utility firm was cut to “sell” from “neutral” by UBS. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
