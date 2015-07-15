European shares hold near three-week high, with focus on Greek vote

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct

* Greece to vote on bailout deal

* Syngenta top riser after hedge fund takes a stake

* SKF falls 7 percent after results (Recasts, adds quotes, detail)

By Alistair Smout and Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - European shares steadied at three-week highs on Wednesday, led by pesticide maker Syngenta , with investors focused on a crucial vote in Greece on a proposed bailout package to save the country from bankruptcy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent at 1,584.64 points by 1115 GMT, touching its highest level since June 26.

Outperforming other national indexes, Italy’s FTSE MIB rose 0.7 percent and Portugal’s PSI 20 index gained 0.5 percent, as peripheral euro zone bond yields fell ahead of the Greek vote.

Having reluctantly agreed to stringent terms for a new bailout deal, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras must face down a rebellion in his anti-austerity Syriza party to push sweeping pro-market reforms and spending cuts through parliament.

“The terms of a potential deal have been thrashed out ... there’s no guarantee it will go through the Greek parliament, and even if it does, there are several more hurdles that remain,” said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, market analyst at Charles Stanley.

“Nobody knows which way the cards are going to fall.”

While investors were reluctant to make strong bets in either direction ahead of the vote, some analysts said that support from opposition parties meant that the proposal was likely to pass through parliament.

The top riser on the FTSEurofirst 300 was Swiss pesticide maker Syngenta, which rose 3.2 percent following reports that hedge fund Paulson & Co had taken a stake in the company.

Norwegian non-life insurer Gjensidige rose 2.7 percent, benefiting from an upgrade from Danske Bank. It is up 4 percent this week after it reported strong quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

Sweden’s SKF, the world’s largest bearings maker, was the top faller, sliding 7.6 percent on its disappointing results and outlook.

British luxury goods maker Burberry was down 1.7 percent, off its lows, after reporting a slowdown in underlying first-quarter retail revenue growth, held back by a further deterioration of the high margin Hong Kong market.

“The underlying performance reads well, but the worry over a sharp fall in activity in Hong Kong and lacklustre growth on the Chinese mainland will worry investors,” Will Hedden, dealer at London Capital Group, said in a note.

