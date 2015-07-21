FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares edge higher, Norsk Hydro leads
July 21, 2015

European shares edge higher, Norsk Hydro leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher in early trading on Tuesday, with encouraging earnings updates from several companies helping the market to hover just below a six-week high.

Norsk Hydro shares rose 2.8 percent, the top gainer in the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the aluminium maker posted second-quarter operating earnings above expectations in spite of weaker metal prices.

Akzo Nobel was up 1.4 percent after the speciality chemicals and paints maker said it was on track to meet its 2015 targets. The company posted second-quarter results that were broadly in line due to tight cost control.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,615.50 points by 0708 GMT after rising to a six-week high in the previous session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
