European shares up after Credit Suisse results beat

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Thursday on the back of better-than-expected results from several companies, including Credit Suisse, as the quarterly earnings season gathered pace in Europe.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 0709 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Credit Suisse Group AG was the top gainer, up 4.8 percent, after it posted better-than expected earnings and improved its capital cushion ahead of a strategy shake-up under the Swiss bank’s new chief executive. (Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen; Editing by Lionel Laurent)