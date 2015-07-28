European shares up, RSA and Melrose surge on M&A news

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - European shares bounced in early trading on Tuesday after falling in the previous five sessions, with some strong company results and mergers and acquisitions news supporting the market.

RSA Insurance Group surged 12.9 percent after Zurich Insurance said it was weighing up a bid for the British group with a market capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds ($6.85 billion).

Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose jumped 15 percent after saying it would sell its Elster business to Honeywell International for 3.3 billion pounds ($5.14 billion) in cash..

Shares in Kering rose 5.6 percent, after Gucci, the flagship brand of the French luxury and sportswear group, posted a 4.6 percent rise in underlying second-quarter sales, marking a much sooner than expected rebound under its new creative and management duo.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was 0.4 percent higher at 1,536.12 points by 0712 GMT after hitting a two-week low in the previous session. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)