Upbeat earnings lift European shares
July 30, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Upbeat earnings lift European shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s robust earnings season gave another lift to share prices on Thursday, with results from Siemens, Nokia and Deutsche Bank underpinning signs of a euro zone recovery.

Europe’s FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was up 0.5 percent at 0712 GMT, with Nokia, Safran and Fresenius up some 4 to 8 percent after reporting results.

“The proportion of European companies beating (earnings) estimates is the highest since we started compiling the data in ‘09,” JPMorgan strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent

