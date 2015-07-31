FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares steady, UCB and Airbus gain after results
July 31, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

European shares steady, UCB and Airbus gain after results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - European shares steadied in early trading on Friday after having risen in the previous three sessions, with some companies posting strong gains after announcing forecast-beating results.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,570.90 points by 0709 GMT.

Shares in UCB surged 5.6 percent after the Belgian pharmaceutical company raised its 2015 forecasts as sales of its three major upcoming drugs propelled first-half earnings by more than expected.

Airbus was up 4.1 percent after the aerospace group posted a 6 percent rise in first-half core operating profit and revenue, and confirmed its full-year financial forecasts.

Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
