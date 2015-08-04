FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares slip on earnings-day disappointment
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

European shares slip on earnings-day disappointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - European stock markets lost ground on Tuesday, with French bank Credit Agricole and German carmaker BMW among the worst performers after reporting results, while weak oil prices also weighed on energy stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen 0.7 percent on Monday, edged back by 0.3 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also weakened by 0.5 percent.

Credit Agricole slumped 8 percent after it booked an additional 350 million euros in litigation provisions while posting second quarter results.

BMW also fell 2.7 percent after its second quarter operating profit eased 3 percent on slowing China sales, leading the carmaker to caution that while it still expects new records for sales and pretax profit in the full year, earnings momentum was slowing. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

