FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rise as SocGen surges and car stocks rally
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

European shares rise as SocGen surges and car stocks rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 pct

* SocGen jumps after Q2 results

* Greek shares fall but Pictet ups European stocks exposure

By Liisa Tuhkanen

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday with Societe Generale surging as the French bank became the latest major company in the region to post forecast-beating earnings.

European carmakers, which fell in late July on concerns about a slowdown in their important Chinese market, also rallied, with Renault rising after Exane BNP Paribas increased its price target on the stock.

Technology stocks were steady after weakening in the previous session following a slide in Apple shares, but Greek stocks were down for a third straight day with Athens still seeking a new bailout deal.

Societe Generale rose 8.8 percent, making it the best performer in percentage terms on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which advanced 1.1 percent. The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.4 percent.

SocGen reported better-than-expected earnings and targeted a slightly larger cushion of capital and higher cost savings.

Nivea maker Beiersdorf also rose 3.8 percent after beating profit expectations.

According to data from Thomson Reuters StarMine, 59 percent of companies on the European STOXX 600 index have beaten or met market expectations with results this quarter.

Markus Huber, senior analyst at Peregrine & Black, said the solid results coming out of many European companies were providing investors with a reason to back European shares over U.S. and Asian stocks.

“Overall sentiment remains positive, with Europe likely to continue to outperform their American peers,” he said.

Athens’ main equity index fell 2.4 percent, however.

The parliamentary spokesman for Greece’s ruling Syriza party urged it on Wednesday to unite behind a new funding agreement.

Many investors have cut their exposure to Greece, which represents only a fraction of the overall European economy.

Some also said the situation in Athens was improving, given steps towards a new Greek bailout, and Pictet Asset Management raised its exposure towards European stocks.

“As the uncertainty surrounding Athens has lifted, a more positive light is shining on the region while valuations have become more reasonable following the correction of the past few months,” it said.

Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v

Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v

Today’s European research round-up

Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.