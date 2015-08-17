FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Alstom and H&M rise as European shares climb higher
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Alstom and H&M rise as European shares climb higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday to rebound from losses last week caused by worries over China’s currency devaluation, with shares in French industrial group Alstom outperforming.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.9 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also moved 1 percent higher.

Alstom shares rose around 7 percent, after two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that General Electric was expected to secure EU approval for its proposed 12.4-billion-euro ($13.8 billion) bid for Alstom’s power business.

Shares in Hennes & Mauritz also advanced by 2.4 percent after the fashion retailer reported higher sales. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.