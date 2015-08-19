European stocks fall, Carlsberg slumps

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European stock markets fell on Wednesday, extending a recent losing streak on the back of persistent worries over China, while drinks group Carlsberg slumped after cutting its outlook.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both fell by 0.6 percent.

Carlsberg was the worst-performer on the FTSEurofirst index, falling 7 percent after the brewing company cut its profit forecast.