European stocks fall, Carlsberg slumps
August 19, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

European stocks fall, Carlsberg slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European stock markets fell on Wednesday, extending a recent losing streak on the back of persistent worries over China, while drinks group Carlsberg slumped after cutting its outlook.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both fell by 0.6 percent.

Carlsberg was the worst-performer on the FTSEurofirst index, falling 7 percent after the brewing company cut its profit forecast.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
