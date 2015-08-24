FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares hit fresh 7-month low after Chinese stocks slide
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

European shares hit fresh 7-month low after Chinese stocks slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - European stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday, with a top index hitting a seven month low, as a slide in Chinese markets continued to roil equities globally.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 3.6 percent, set for its biggest one day fall since September 2011.

Concerns over China knocked the index last week as it posted its biggest weekly drop since August 2011, and it hit its lowest level since January in early deals on Monday.

Asian stocks dropped to 3-year lows on Monday as a slump in Chinese equities gathered pace, hastening an exodus from riskier assets as fears of a China-led global economic slowdown churned world markets.

Stocks slid after Beijing offered no big policy move at the weekend to support equities, as was widely expected after last week’s 11 percent plunge.

“Another strong sell-off in Asia overnight is once again spreading fear throughout financial markets at the start of the week, piling the pressure on the People’s Bank of China to inject some stimulus into the markets stop the rout,” Craig Erlam, market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.