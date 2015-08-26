FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall back, banks and commodity stocks underperform
#Market News
August 26, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

European shares fall back, banks and commodity stocks underperform

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, tracking similar declines in other global markets due to persistent concerns over China’s economy, with bank and mining stocks underperforming.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen 4.3 percent on Tuesday, fell 2.6 percent while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell by a similar amount.

The FTSEurofirst had suffered its worst one-day loss since November 2008 on Monday, but then rallied back on Tuesday after a Chinese rate cut briefly halted a stock market slump in the country.

However, investors said they remained worried by signs of a Chinese economic slowdown and by deflationary pressures resulting from Beijing’s devaluation of its currency earlier in August.

“I think the downtrend is still intact because of the bigger picture of anaemic global economic growth. Any reasonable rally on the markets will be sold into,” said Berkeley Futures’ associate director Richard Griffiths. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Anirban Nag)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
