FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares gain ahead of ECB policy meeting
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

European shares gain ahead of ECB policy meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - European shares advanced in early trading on Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street, ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that investors expect will deliver a dovish boost to markets following recent turmoil.

British low-cost airline easyJet was the top gainer across Europe, jumping 6.7 percent after raising its full-year profit outlook.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,410.34 points at 0710 GMT.

The ECB is set to cut its inflation forecasts because of falling oil prices and China’s economic slowdown, and will probably promise to beef up its bond-buying programme if prospects weaken further. It is expected to leave rates unchanged. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.