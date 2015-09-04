FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares retreat ahead of U.S. jobs data
September 4, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

European shares retreat ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - European shares retreated on Friday after strong gains in the previous session, with investors focusing on a widely-watched U.S. jobs report for hints about the timing of an expected interest rate hike in the United States.

Economists expect the U.S. economy to have produced 220,000 new non-farm jobs last month, continuing the robust employment creation of the past five years. The jobs report is due at 1230 GMT.

Energy shares were the top sectoral decliners, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index falling 2 percent, tracking a sharp decline in crude oil prices.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.2 percent at 1,412.41 points by 0706 GMT, after surging 2.4 percent in the previous day as the European Central Bank delivered a dovish message from its first meeting after weeks of market turmoil. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)

