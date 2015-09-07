FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares rebound, Glencore surges on plans to cut debt
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

European shares rebound, Glencore surges on plans to cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European shares bounced back on Monday after sharp declines in the previous session, with mining and commodities trading firm Glencore leading the market higher after announcing plans to cut its debt.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.1 percent at 0712 GMT after closing 2.5 percent lower on Friday.

Glencore shares surged 10 percent after the company said it will suspend dividends, sell assets and raise $2.5 billion in a new share issue to cut its debt by a third to $20 billion by the end of next year. It has been under pressure to cut debt as prices for its key products, copper and coal, have sunk to more than six-year lows.

Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.