European shares rise, lifted by Ryanair after profit forecast hike

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by a rally in shares of Ryanair, which hit an all-time high after it lifted its full-year profit forecast.

Ryanair surged 10 percent after it hiked its annual profit forecast by 25 percent, after its summer performance was boosted by bad weather in northern Europe and the strength of the British pound.

It was the top riser on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 , which was up 2.1 percent at 1,444.61 points by 0707 GMT, up for its third straight session. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kit Rees)