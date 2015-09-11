FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares set for biggest weekly rise since July
September 11, 2015

European shares set for biggest weekly rise since July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - A top European share index was set for its biggest weekly rise since July despite edging lower on Friday, with a drop in Swiss pharmaceutical firm Actelion taking the shine off the week’s rally.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 is up 1.3 percent so far this week, set for its biggest weekly rise in around 2 months despite falling 0.2 percent to 1,411.63 points on Friday.

Top faller was Switzerland-based drugmaker Actelion , down 3.5 percent in early deals after it said it had initiated preliminary discussions with U.S. biotech company ZS Pharma.

Analysts at HSBC said that there was a risk that the bid by Actelion would destroy value for its shareholders. (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
