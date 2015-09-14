European shares rebound, shrugging off weak China data

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday, remaining within recent tight ranges after the previous session’s fall, with shares resilient to weak China data published over the weekend following a rise on Wall Street at the end of last week.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,403.46 points by 0706 GMT.

European shares had fallen for a second straight day on Friday, with the FTSEurofirst ending 1 percent lower at 1,401.07 points, but the index still recorded its biggest weekly rise since July.

The index has traded in a range of just 100 points since August 25.

U.S. shares finished Friday higher after the European market close, although Asian shares were mixed on Monday after Chinese markets were hit by soft economic data.

The top riser was RELX, up 1.9 percent after being raised to “outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)