FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares steady, Volkswagen extends rebound
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

European shares steady, Volkswagen extends rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European stocks were steady on Thursday, with shares in carmaker Volkswagen building on a rebound in the previous session following the departure of its chief executive after VW’s emissions data problems.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up by 0.2 percent.

Volkswagen shares, which had closed up 5.2 percent on Wednesday, were up 3.8 percent following the resignation of Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn after VW’s admission that it deceived U.S. regulators about how much its diesel cars pollute.

However, shares in offshore drilling company Seadrill fell 3.3 percent after Canaccord Genuity cut its price target on the stock. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.