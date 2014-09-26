FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge lower after U.S. selloff
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

European shares edge lower after U.S. selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower to trade near a one-month trough early on Friday, with a sharp sell-off in U.S. and Asian equities leading investors to stay cautious on the last trading day of the week.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,370.02 points by 0708 GMT after setting its lowest level in almost a month in the previous session.

U.S. stocks suffered sharp losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day drop since July as Apple shares tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high. Major U.S. stock indexes fell 1.5 to 1.9 percent.

The dollar held near a four-year high against a basket of major currencies, and further gains looked likely for the U.S. currency as it boasted its the biggest yield advantage over the euro in 15 years.

A rise in the U.S. currency also tends to make metals costlier for holders of other currencies and lowers demand for raw materials, which in turn could hit miners.

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.