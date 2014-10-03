FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EasyJet leads European equity bounce after guidance hike
October 3, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

EasyJet leads European equity bounce after guidance hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European equity indexes bounced from “oversold” territory on Friday after their steepest falls in several months, with British low-cost airline easyJet the biggest gainer after raising its profit forecast.

Shares in easyJet rose 4.2 percent to the top of the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was up 0.6 percent at 1,343.28 points at 0707 GMT.

Britain’s FTSE was up 0.8 percent while France’s CAC rose 0.7 percent. Both closed in “oversold” territory on Thursday based on their 7-day Relative Strength Index, a momentum indicator which compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses.

Investors were set to look at U.S. jobs data, due at 1230 GMT, for indications about the strength of the world’s largest economy and the likely path of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Tricia Wright)

