FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares slide as global economic outlook darkens
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares slide as global economic outlook darkens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European shares skidded lower on Monday, extending last week’s losing streak, as concerns about faltering global economic growth hit equity markets across the world.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had already fallen for the last four sessions, was down by 0.6 percent at 1,285.31 points by 0705 GMT, with Germany’s DAX falling to a new one-year low.

European stock markets have been hit by a raft of weak economic data, and on Friday credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s lowered its outlook on France to “negative” from “stable”.

“We’re still looking quite poorly, on the markets. The nervousness is still there. I don’t think anyone will want to come running back into the market early doors,” said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.