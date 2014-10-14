FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares turn positive, track rally in U.S. stocks
October 14, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

European shares turn positive, track rally in U.S. stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European shares turned positive in late trading on Tuesday, tracking a sharp rally in U.S. shares on positive corporate earnings news.

At 1519 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,295.37 points after earlier falling as much as 1,274.87, the lowest since February.

U.S. stocks rose 0.7 to 1.3 percent after Citigroup reported a better-than-expected 13 percent rise in adjusted third-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
