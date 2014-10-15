FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK pharma shares lead European bourses lower with Shire bid in jeopardy
October 15, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

UK pharma shares lead European bourses lower with Shire bid in jeopardy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by UK healthcare stocks after U.S. suitor AbbVie Inc said it would reconsider its bid for UK pharmaceutical firm Shire.

Shares in Shire fell nearly 30 percent in early deals after AbbVie said it intended to reconsider its recommendation to shareholders to vote in favor of the 32 billion pound ($54.7 billion) merger with Shire Plc due to the changing U.S. tax regulations.

Other UK healthcare stocks such as AstraZeneca, which turned down a Pfizer approach earlier this year, also fell as the chances of a bid from U.S. suitors were seen as diminishing.

At 0713 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at 1,287.35 points, with Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.