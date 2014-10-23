FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michelin, Unilever lead European shares lower as results disappoint
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Michelin, Unilever lead European shares lower as results disappoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - European stocks fell early on Thursday as weak results from French tyre-maker Michelin and consumer goods group Unilever added to a subdued tone for global equities overnight.

Unilever fell 3 percent in London by 0705 GMT after it reported a weaker-than-expected 2.1 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday as a slowdown in emerging markets continued to crimp performance.

Michelin was down 4.8 percent as it cut its full-year sales goal and said it would rein in investment after third-quarter sales fell 4.6 percent, weighed down by an emerging-market slump and weaker European truck tyre demand.

Adding to the gloom, a survey of French manufacturing activity came in lower than expected. Investors were awaiting equivalent surveys from Germany and the euro zone as a whole at 0730 GMT and 0800 GMT.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent at 1,299.11 points. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.