FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone lifts European shares after guidance hike
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone lifts European shares after guidance hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher early on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat updates from telecoms operator Vodafone and German companies Henkel and Hochtief.

Vodafone rose 4.2 percent as the world’s second-biggest mobile operator nudged its forecasts for core earnings higher after reporting a sharp improvement in its main quarterly revenue measurement, helped by improved demand in its big European markets.

Shares in German consumer goods group Henkel rose 3.1 percent after it posted better than expected third-quarter earnings and raised its full year forecast slightly, thanks to emerging-market demand for its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives.

Mid-cap construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, rose 2.1 percent after it reported a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,356.50 points, building on a 0.7 percent rise the previous day. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.