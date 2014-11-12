FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend losses, utilities slip
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

European shares extend losses, utilities slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses in late trading on Wednesday, with utilities stocks falling the most after Italy’s Enel lowered its debt-reduction target for 2014 and reported a slight drop in nine-month core earnings.

Investors were also digesting huge fines on global banks.

The utilities index fell 1.6 percent, led by a 5 percent drop in Enel shares.

Retailers were dragged down by Sainsbury‘s, which fell 4.2 percent after posting a statutory pretax loss of 290 million pounds for the six months to Sept. 27 and planned to cut dividend.

Analysts said there were concerns about European earnings.

“If you look at 2015 earnings estimates of Europe, they are down quite sharply over the last few weeks. And this shows that the underlying problems for the market are still very much intact,” Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich, said.

At 1321 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.1 percent at 1,344.42 points.

Reporting by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.