Switzerland's SMI stock index hits 9,000 mark

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s SMI equity index hit the 9,000 point mark for the first time since late 2007 on Wednesday, tracking recent gains in stock indexes worldwide.

The index was up 0.3 percent at 8,994.78 points by 1003 GMT after hitting an intra-day high of 9001.84 points. The Swiss index has gained nearly 10 percent so far this year, outpacing all European major stock indexes including Germany’s DAX , down 0.7 percent over the same period.