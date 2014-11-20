FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

European shares dip, manufacturing data in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - European shares dipped slightly on Thursday, with French stocks hit by disappointing manufacturing data ahead of eurozone-wide figures due later.

French stocks fell 0.4 percent, underperforming the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 and Germany’s DAX after France’s manufacturing PMI survey missed expectations, although data for the services sector came in slightly ahead of forecasts.

Euro zone PMIs are due at 0900 GMT.

The worst-performing blue-chip stock in France was Technip , down 6.6 percent after the oil and gas engineer said it had bid for CGG. CGG rose 25 percent, saying that the conditions to pursue the Technip offer had not been met.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent to 1,355.92 by 0813 GMT. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

