Italian, Spanish indexes lag after Italian data, ECB comments
#Market News
November 26, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Italian, Spanish indexes lag after Italian data, ECB comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy and Spain gave away their early gains on Wednesday as data showed Italian consumer morale fell and the European Central Bank vice president said any decision on new stimulus would be made next year.

After a higher start, Italy’s FTSE MIB was up just 0.1 percent and Spain’s Ibex was down 0.3 percent.

Italian consumer morale unexpectedly fell in November to its lowest level in nine months, a sign that the recession may linger into the fourth quarter, data showed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday the bank would be able to gauge in the first quarter of next year whether it needs to start buying sovereign bonds to stimulate the euro zone economy.

Euro zone banks, which own significant amounts of the region’s debt, were also up just 0.1 percent after a positive start.

“Obviously this is negative for the banks and, given that they are such a big weight (in European indexes) for the bourse as a whole,” said Gonzalo Recarte of Saxobank España. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

