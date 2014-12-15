European shares steady after halt to oil-price slide

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European shares held steady on Monday after posting their biggest weekly loss since mid-2011 in the previous session, with a halt to oil’s sell-off lifting energy stocks.

The STOXX Europe 600 oil and gas index rose 1.4 percent as Brent prices rebounded from a 5-1/2 year low on hopes of improving manufacturing data. The energy sector index had fallen 3.6 percent on Friday.

French oil services group Technip was the top performer in Europe, rising 6.1 percent after it ruled out making an offer for seismic surveys specialist CGG.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,323.19 points at 0814 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)