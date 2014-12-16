FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares stage late rebound as rouble recovers
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

European shares stage late rebound as rouble recovers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - European shares staged a late rebound on Tuesday as the Russian rouble recovered a good chunk of its daily losses against the dollar and as oil prices also gained ground.

Traders pointed to comments by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who said Russia had made constructive moves towards possibly reducing tensions in Ukraine.

Others also said the rebound may have been a technical one, with many key indexes looking oversold after a volatile trading session in the wake of Russia’s huge emergency interest-rate hike.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares provisionally closed 1.8 percent higher at 1,314.31 points after trading as low as 1,273.2 earlier in the day.

With Western economic sanctions and falling oil prices crippling the Russian economy, Kerry’s comments were seen as a sign relations between the United States and Russia might become more constructive.

“John Kerry...made all the difference,” Justin Haque, a trader at Hobart Capital, said. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.