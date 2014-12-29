FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian, Spanish stocks fall ahead of Greek vote
December 29, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Italian, Spanish stocks fall ahead of Greek vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Stock markets in debt-laden Italy and Spain fell in early deals on Monday ahead of a presidential vote that threatens the future of Greece’s international bailout.

Broader European indices were flat to slightly lower before the vote in Athens, which will decide whether the country goes to snap elections that could bring the left-wing Syriza party to power. Voting is due to start at midday (1000 GMT), with the result likely around an hour later.

Blue-chip indexes in Italy and Spain were down 0.7 percent at 0808 GMT, while the euro zone-wide Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.3 percent. Greek stocks were due to open at 0830 GMT.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat at 1,347.76 points.

“Anyone who wants to get involved in the market today will wait until the Greek election results come out,” said Frederic Boissel, head of cash equity and exchange traded funds at Tradition Securities and Futures. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
