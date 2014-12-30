FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil shares lead European indexes lower as crude hits new low
#Market News
December 30, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Oil shares lead European indexes lower as crude hits new low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, led by energy companies as Brent oil fell to a fresh 5-1/2-year low on persistent worries about a global supply glut.

Oil explorer Seadrill was among the top fallers in the sector after saying it had exercised an option to buy drillship West Polaris from Ship Finance International Limited.

The STOXX Europe 600 oil & gas index fell 1.4 percent at 0812 GMT, the worst performing sector index in Europe.

Risk appetite was also hit by concerns about Greece, which is heading to a January general election that radical leftist Syriza party is tipped to win after parliament failed to elect a President on Monday.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,369.50 points, leaving it up 4 percent for the year in the last full-trading session of 2014. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
