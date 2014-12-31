Ballast Nedam jumps as European shares edge higher

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday in a truncated session with many of the region’s markets either shut or only trading for half a day.

Shares in Dutch construction and engineering company Ballast Nedam outperformed strongly, jumping more than 20 percent after the group said it had been approached over a possible merger or takeover.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent while France’s CAC-40 advanced 0.4 percent. Germany’s DAX market was shut, as was the Italian exchange.