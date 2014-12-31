FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ballast Nedam jumps as European shares edge higher
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Ballast Nedam jumps as European shares edge higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday in a truncated session with many of the region’s markets either shut or only trading for half a day.

Shares in Dutch construction and engineering company Ballast Nedam outperformed strongly, jumping more than 20 percent after the group said it had been approached over a possible merger or takeover.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent while France’s CAC-40 advanced 0.4 percent. Germany’s DAX market was shut, as was the Italian exchange.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.