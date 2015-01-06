FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Firmer healthcare stocks help European shares steady after slump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Tuesday after a slump in the previous session, buoyed by healthcare stocks, although traders said worries over Greece were still weighing on markets.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had fallen 2.3 percent on Monday, was flat while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index - which slumped 3.7 percent on Monday - edged up 0.2 percent.

A rise in healthcare stocks added the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300, as Bavarian Nordic rose 3.4 percent after Johnson & Johnson started clinical trials of its experimental Ebola vaccine, which uses a booster from Bavarian Nordic, making it the third such shot to enter human testing.

However, British industrial equipment hiring company Ashtead fell 8 percent after shares in its U.S. rival United Rentals also slumped overnight following a broker downgrade on United Rentals.

Traders said European markets were unlikely to make much headway until the political situation in Greece became clearer.

Investors fear that a Jan. 25 election in Greece could vault the left-wing Syriza party into power, raising the risk of a sovereign default, while Greece remains under pressure from Germany - the euro zone’s biggest economy - to abide by the terms of its international bailout package.

“I don’t think they will push Greece out of the euro zone, but just the sheer mention of this being a possibility is making investors nervous,” said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

