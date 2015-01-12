FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rise in healthcare stocks lifts European equities
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Rise in healthcare stocks lifts European equities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - A rise in healthcare shares, following renewed signs of industry consolidation after Shire Plc agreed to buy NPS Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion, lifted European equities on Monday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.3 percent to 1,352.67 points in early session trading, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.6 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 climbed 0.3 percent, helped by a 1.4 percent rise in Shire after its deal to buy NPS.

“The Shire deal is likely to mean that there will be no fresh bid speculation coming through on Shire itself, although the ongoing consolidation within the industry means the sector will remain of interest to investors,” said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.

Other healthcare stocks also advanced, with the STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare Index rising 0.8 percent.

Roche rose 1 percent after Roche’s move to acquire a majority stake in molecular and genomic analysis firm Foundation Medicine Inc for up to $1.18 billion.

Sanofi also climbed 1.5 percent after the European Medicines Agency agreed to review an application by Sanofi and Regeneron for their cholesterol-lowering drug alirocumab. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.