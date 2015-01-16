Swiss selloff pushes European indexes lower after franc rally

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, led by a fresh slide in Swiss stocks, as investors digested the impact of a leap in the franc after the shock lifting of a central-bank currency cap on the previous day.

Watch maker Swatch and private bank Julius Baer led a 3.5 percent slide in Zurich’s SMI index as analysts and traders warned of a hit to Swiss exporters’ and investors’ returns after the franc’s rally against the euro and the dollar on Thursday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 1,389.71 points at 0816 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)