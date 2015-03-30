European stocks bounce back as tech stocks rally

* Greek mkt falls, underperforms gains elsewhere in Europe

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct, DAX up 1.4 pct

* M&A among U.S. chipmakers sparks rebound in tech shares

* Lafarge drops as two Holcim shareholders reject revised deal

By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Monday, bouncing back from last week’s losses with tech shares rallying after merger talks in the sector spurred a late-session rally on Wall Street on Friday.

Shares in European technology stocks such as Infineon , STMicroelectronics and ASML were all up between 2-3 percent on Monday.

U.S. tech stocks had climbed on Friday after news of Intel’s talks to buy fellow chipmaker Altera in a deal likely to top $10 billion. Intel shares jumped 6.4 percent while Altera shares surged 28.4 percent.

Signs of merger and acquisition (M&A) activity also briefly pushed up the shares of Yoox, after sources close to the matter told Reuters that the Italian online fashion retailer could unveil a deal to buy Richemont’s Net-a-Porter as early as this week.

Corporate takeover activity, along with new economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank which have helped to weaken the euro on currency markets, have driven European stock markets to new highs this year.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent to 1,592.07 points, putting it back near a 7-1/2 year high of 1,613.80 points reached earlier in March.

Germany’s DAX also rose 1.4 percent to 12,034.12 points, near a record high of 12,219.05 points hit in mid-March.

“You don’t get rich by ‘shorting’ this market. There’s still plenty of M&A around,” said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities.

GREECE UNDERPERFORMS

Greek shares dipped, with Athens’s ATG index falling 0.8 percent after Greece and its international creditors continued talks through the weekend on reforms to unlock loans. The lenders said it could take several more days before a proper list of measures was ready.

French cement group Lafarge also underperformed, falling 1.3 percent after two shareholders of its Swiss merger partner Holcim appeared unhappy with revised deal terms that were designed to placate them.

Shares in Italy’s World Duty Free also sank 8.5 percent after Swiss group Dufry offered 10.25 euros a share to buy the travel retailer, below Friday’s closing price. Dufry rose 6 percent.

Nevertheless, investors said the broader, long-term trend remained one of European stocks continuing to push higher.

“Last week, the market took a little breather, but there was no ‘sell’ signal. We would need a bigger retracement to break the market’s positive trend,” said Jean-Louis Cussac, head of Perceval Finance.

“On the upside, there are no big resistance levels in sight, so the best thing to do is just to follow the trend for now.”

Editing by Toby Chopra