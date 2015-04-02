GRAPHIC-European stocks getting as expensive as U.S. shares

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - European stocks’ valuation ratios are set to reach those of Wall Street shares for the first time since 2002 following a stellar first-quarter rally, raising concerns about overheating in European markets.

The broad STOXX Europe 600 index trades at 16.4 times earnings expected in the next 12 months, their highest price-to-earnings level in 11 years, while the S&P 500 trades at 16.8 times earnings.

U.S., European P/E ratios: link.reuters.com/pyw44w

Europe bourses in 2015: link.reuters.com/pap87v

Historically, European stocks trade at a discount to U.S. shares -- about 1.8 percentage points on average in the past 15 years. Following a strong outperformance of European stocks in the past three months, the gap has fallen to 0.4 percentage point, the lowest discount since 2002.

“Even if analyst earnings forecasts remain too pessimistic, the market has got well ahead of a potential rebound in earnings. This is why the rally is starting to lose steam, apart from the banking stocks which are late comers in the rally,” said Francois Chevallier, strategist at Banque Leonardo.

For other fund managers and strategists, however, Europe is only at the start of a new earnings cycle after years of stagnating profits, and that the sharp drop in the euro, commodity prices and financing costs, coupled with the European Central Bank’s massive asset-buying scheme launched last month, is set to give a big boost to corporate profits.

“With all these tailwinds, European earnings are set for a lift-off,” said Alain Bokobza, head of strategy, global asset allocation, at Societe Generale. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)