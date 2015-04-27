FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall, Greek concerns weigh
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

European shares fall, Greek concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower in early trading on Monday, with lingering concerns over Greece’s debt situation prompting investors to trade cautiously at the start of a new week.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble hinted on Saturday that Berlin was preparing for a possible Greek default, drawing a parallel with the secrecy of German reunification plans in 1989.

“There is still no deal on Greece, and that’s a concern for many investors,” said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

Euro zone finance ministers warned Greece on Friday that its leftist government will get no more aid until it agrees a complete reform plan.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at 1,623.43 points by 0726 GMT.

On the positive side, Volkswagen gained 4 percent after the resignation of its chairman and HSBC rose 3.2 percent on a report that Europe’s biggest bank was weighing plans to spin off its British retail bank. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.